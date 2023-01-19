Lowest temp 6.2C recorded in Tetulia

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the district of Chuadanga, and it may continue. The country's lowest temperature was recorded at 6.2 degree Celsius in Tetulia in 24 hours, till 6am on Wednesday, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

The highest temperature was recorded at 29.4 degree Celsius in Sandwip during this period.

Temperature between 8



to 10 degrees Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave, and less than 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country. Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the DMD said.

Meanwhile, a moderate cold wave and dense fog have hit the Kurigram district hard, disrupting day to day life.

"A moderate cold wave is sweeping over Kurigram district, and it may continue," Tuhin Mia, an officer of Razarhat Agriculture Weather Observatory Center, said Wednesday morning.

The daily wage earners are the worst sufferers as they could not go out for work in the district. The temperature dropped to 7.3 degrees Celsius at 9am on Wednesday. UNB













