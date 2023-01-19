Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Lowest temp 6.2C recorded in Tetulia

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions and the district of Chuadanga, and it may continue. The country's lowest temperature was recorded at 6.2 degree Celsius in Tetulia in 24 hours, till 6am on Wednesday, according to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).
The highest temperature was recorded at 29.4 degree Celsius in Sandwip during this period.
Temperature between 8

to 10 degrees Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave, and less than 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.
Moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning.
Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy skies over the country. Night and day temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country, the DMD said.
Meanwhile, a moderate cold wave and dense fog have hit the Kurigram district hard, disrupting day to day life.
"A moderate cold wave is sweeping over Kurigram district, and it may continue," Tuhin Mia, an officer of Razarhat Agriculture Weather Observatory Center, said Wednesday morning.
The daily wage earners are the worst sufferers as they could not go out for work in the district. The temperature dropped to 7.3 degrees Celsius at 9am on Wednesday.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ARSA, RSO gun down Rohingya at Tambru border camp
UN chief slams oil firms for 'big lie' on global warming
Visitors at a handicraft stall at the month-long folk-craft fair
EU keen to send poll observers to BD: Envoy
Govt lies about Lu's remarks during Dhaka visit: Fakhrul
No full AL committees in dists, UZs, cities
Lowest temp 6.2C recorded in Tetulia
PM directs BB to foot coal bills to keep Payra, Rampal running


Latest News
Sanctions should to be imposed against BNP: Quader
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft