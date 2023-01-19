2 ASIs withdrawn over death of trader in custody

GAZIPUR, Jan 18: Two Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) of Bason Police Station in Gazipur have been withdrawn over the death of a trader in police custody.

A three-member probe committee, led by Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Additional Commissioner Delwar Hossain, was formed earlier to investigate the incident.

The accused are ASIs of Bason Police Station



Mahbubur Rahman and Nurul Islam, said GMP Deputy Commissioner Abu Torab Shamsur Rahman.

The deceased Rabiul Islam, son of Baki Mandal, was a yarn trader. He was arrested by police on Tuesday for online gambling. Three others were also arrested along with him.

Though the three others were released, the police did not release Rabiul until Tuesday midnight.

Bason Police Station called Nupur Begum, wife of the deceased Rabiul, to the police station at around 2:00am on Wednesday.

When she went to the police station, police took her signature on a white paper and said Rabiul was injured in a road accident.

Later, Nupur Begum came to know that Rabiul died at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

When the news of Rabiul's death reached his relatives, they blocked the Bhogra bypass road in Gazipur on Wednesday morning. They also set fire to four motorcycles and a traffic police box there.

According to Basan Police Station Officer-in-Charge Malek Khosru Khan, two SIs of the police station arrested Rabiul and brought him to the police station. He was, later, released at night following the appeal of his relatives and locals. Rabiul was seriously injured in a car crash while the locals were taking him from the police station. He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. However, the relatives and residents of the area claimed that Rabiul died in the police custody.















