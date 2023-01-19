Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Gas price hiked for industries, rental power plants, hotels, eateries  

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Special Correspondent

The government has hiked the gas price for industries, power production, hotels and restaurants through a gazette notification issued on Wednesday, effective from February 1.
Gas prices for household consumers, CNG-run motor vehicles and tea estates were kept unchanged, according to the gazette. Earlier, the BERC had raised the average gas price by 22.78 per cent for the retail consumers, except for CNG-run vehicles on June 1 in 2022.
The total rate of increase is from lowest 14.49 per cent to the highest 178.88 per cent.
As per the gazette notification, the public and private power plants including the IPP and rental power plants will pay gas price at Tk 14 per unit (each cubic metre) instead of previous price of Tk 5.02 while the captive power plants, small power plants and commercial power plants will pay Tk 30 per unit instead of previous price of Tk 16.
It showed that the gas prices have been increased by almost three times for public and private power plants while almost double for captive power plants and industries, and significantly hiked for commercial users, which will ultimately increase the power price again.
According to the      
government order, the large, medium and small industries will pay Tk 30 per unit against the previous price of Tk 11.98 for large, Tk 11.78 for medium and Tk 10.78 for small, cottage and other industries.
The commercial users of gas like hotels and restaurants will pay Tk 30.50 instead of previous Tk 26.64 per unit.
Earlier, on January 12 the government raised the electricity tariff by an average of 5 per cent.
The household consumers will continue to pay Tk 18 per unit for metered burners while Tk 990 for single burners and Tk 1,080 for double burners each month.
However, the CNG price remained unchanged at Tk 43 for the motor vehicles, while tea estates will pay Tk 11.93 per unit as usual, said the gazette notification.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ARSA, RSO gun down Rohingya at Tambru border camp
UN chief slams oil firms for 'big lie' on global warming
Visitors at a handicraft stall at the month-long folk-craft fair
EU keen to send poll observers to BD: Envoy
Govt lies about Lu's remarks during Dhaka visit: Fakhrul
No full AL committees in dists, UZs, cities
Lowest temp 6.2C recorded in Tetulia
PM directs BB to foot coal bills to keep Payra, Rampal running


Latest News
Sanctions should to be imposed against BNP: Quader
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft