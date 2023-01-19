Gas price hiked for industries, rental power plants, hotels, eateries  

The government has hiked the gas price for industries, power production, hotels and restaurants through a gazette notification issued on Wednesday, effective from February 1.

Gas prices for household consumers, CNG-run motor vehicles and tea estates were kept unchanged, according to the gazette. Earlier, the BERC had raised the average gas price by 22.78 per cent for the retail consumers, except for CNG-run vehicles on June 1 in 2022.

The total rate of increase is from lowest 14.49 per cent to the highest 178.88 per cent.

As per the gazette notification, the public and private power plants including the IPP and rental power plants will pay gas price at Tk 14 per unit (each cubic metre) instead of previous price of Tk 5.02 while the captive power plants, small power plants and commercial power plants will pay Tk 30 per unit instead of previous price of Tk 16.

It showed that the gas prices have been increased by almost three times for public and private power plants while almost double for captive power plants and industries, and significantly hiked for commercial users, which will ultimately increase the power price again.

According to the

government order, the large, medium and small industries will pay Tk 30 per unit against the previous price of Tk 11.98 for large, Tk 11.78 for medium and Tk 10.78 for small, cottage and other industries.

The commercial users of gas like hotels and restaurants will pay Tk 30.50 instead of previous Tk 26.64 per unit.

Earlier, on January 12 the government raised the electricity tariff by an average of 5 per cent.

The household consumers will continue to pay Tk 18 per unit for metered burners while Tk 990 for single burners and Tk 1,080 for double burners each month.

However, the CNG price remained unchanged at Tk 43 for the motor vehicles, while tea estates will pay Tk 11.93 per unit as usual, said the gazette notification.

















