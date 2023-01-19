Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:43 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

1,929 posts filled out of 358,125 vacancies: Minister

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told Parliament on Wednesday that 1,929 vacancies have been filled out of 3,58,125 civil service posts that fell vacant in different ministries, divisions and departments as of  June 2021.
During the question hour, replying to Kazim Uddin Ahmed, MP, of ruling Awami League, he informed the House chaired by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, of the vacant posts, 43,336 were in Class-I, 40,561 -- Class-II,

1,51,548 Class-III and 1,22,680 -- Class-IV.
he said that 1,929 vacancies were filled by  Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 40th batch.
Under the 42nd Special BCS, some 3,966 assistant surgeons were appointed, he said, adding that the viva-voce of the 41th BCS was now undergoing. The test papers of 43th BCS are being examined and the written tests of the 44th BCS were held on January 11.
He said that the preliminary tests of the 45th BCS was likely to be held in March.
He that the recruitment process was on to fill other vacancies.
He informed the House that officers in grade 10 to 13 are usually recruited by Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), that that it was  working to fill vacancies.
he said officers in Grade 14 to 20 are recruited by the departments concerned.
He said that due to the cases pending in courts, the recruitment rules couldn't be prepared for which no recruitment could take place fill some of the vacancies.
He said some of vacancies were continuing due to lack of qualified candidates for promotion.
Replying to Mujibul Haque Chunnu, MP, of Jatiya Party, he said that demand letters had been received to fill 5,436 non-cadre vacant posts.
Replying to Shamsun Nahar, MP, he said, that as of 2021, out of 15,54,927 officers and employees in the government's payroll 4,04,591 or about 26 per cent were women.
In 2010, he said, 21 per cent were women.
He said that no quota "is reserved for women" in Class-I posts, and that in grades 13 to 20 some posts are reserved for women.
He said that the draft "Civil Servants (Code of Conduct) Guidelines 2022" awaits vetting by the  Law Ministry and the Secretarial Committee on Administrative Reforms.
It would be published in the official Gazette after vetting by the Law Ministry and the Prime Minister's approval, said the minister.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
ARSA, RSO gun down Rohingya at Tambru border camp
UN chief slams oil firms for 'big lie' on global warming
Visitors at a handicraft stall at the month-long folk-craft fair
EU keen to send poll observers to BD: Envoy
Govt lies about Lu's remarks during Dhaka visit: Fakhrul
No full AL committees in dists, UZs, cities
Lowest temp 6.2C recorded in Tetulia
PM directs BB to foot coal bills to keep Payra, Rampal running


Latest News
Sanctions should to be imposed against BNP: Quader
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft