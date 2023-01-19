1,929 posts filled out of 358,125 vacancies: Minister

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain told Parliament on Wednesday that 1,929 vacancies have been filled out of 3,58,125 civil service posts that fell vacant in different ministries, divisions and departments as of June 2021.

During the question hour, replying to Kazim Uddin Ahmed, MP, of ruling Awami League, he informed the House chaired by Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, of the vacant posts, 43,336 were in Class-I, 40,561 -- Class-II,



1,51,548 Class-III and 1,22,680 -- Class-IV.

he said that 1,929 vacancies were filled by Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) 40th batch.

Under the 42nd Special BCS, some 3,966 assistant surgeons were appointed, he said, adding that the viva-voce of the 41th BCS was now undergoing. The test papers of 43th BCS are being examined and the written tests of the 44th BCS were held on January 11.

He said that the preliminary tests of the 45th BCS was likely to be held in March.

He that the recruitment process was on to fill other vacancies.

He informed the House that officers in grade 10 to 13 are usually recruited by Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC), that that it was working to fill vacancies.

he said officers in Grade 14 to 20 are recruited by the departments concerned.

He said that due to the cases pending in courts, the recruitment rules couldn't be prepared for which no recruitment could take place fill some of the vacancies.

He said some of vacancies were continuing due to lack of qualified candidates for promotion.

Replying to Mujibul Haque Chunnu, MP, of Jatiya Party, he said that demand letters had been received to fill 5,436 non-cadre vacant posts.

Replying to Shamsun Nahar, MP, he said, that as of 2021, out of 15,54,927 officers and employees in the government's payroll 4,04,591 or about 26 per cent were women.

In 2010, he said, 21 per cent were women.

He said that no quota "is reserved for women" in Class-I posts, and that in grades 13 to 20 some posts are reserved for women.

He said that the draft "Civil Servants (Code of Conduct) Guidelines 2022" awaits vetting by the Law Ministry and the Secretarial Committee on Administrative Reforms.

It would be published in the official Gazette after vetting by the Law Ministry and the Prime Minister's approval, said the minister.













