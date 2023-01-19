Video
No further sanctions against RAB as law and order improves: Anisul

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

Although the United States of America (USA) had planned to impose more sanctions against Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), but it did not impose any more sanctions against RAB due to the improvement of human rights, Law Minister Anisul Huq said on Wednesday.
The Minister came up with the observation on Wednesday while talking to reporters at the Secretariat saying that the US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Donald Lu gave him (Law Minister) such type of information during his visit to Bangladesh.
Recently Donald Lu visited Bangladesh. During the visit, he met with Law Minister Anisul Huq. Referring to this meeting, the Minister disclosed this to reporters after meeting with the High Commissioner of Malaysia appointed to Bangladesh Hazna Md Hashim at the Secretariat on Wednesday.



Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon, an environmentalists platform,


