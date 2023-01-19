Hospital named after Indira Gandhi inaugurated in Magura

MAGURA, Jan 18: A hospital is named after late prime minister of India Indira Gandhi inaugurated at Tupipara village in Sreepur upazila of the district on Wednesday.

Former Member of Parliament major general (rtd) ATM Abdul Wahab inaugurated the 10-bed hospital named Indira Gandhi Red Crescent Mother and Baby Hospital in a function.

Zila parishad Chairman Pankaj Kumar Kundu chaired the function. Saifuzzaman Shikhor, MP, Vice Chairman of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society Nur-ur-Rahman, Secretary General Kazi Shafiqul Azam, head of delegates of International Federation of Red Cross Ali Akgul and Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Kader were present. UNB

A team of 20 doctors led by Director of Red Crescent Holy Family Hospital Brigadier General (rtd) Dr Humayun Kabir prescribed 200 patients and given them medicines free on the occasion. --UNB





