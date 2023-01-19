Sea Pearl Beach Resort & Spa wins 3 awards



Sea Pearl Beach Resort was recently awarded by the World Luxury Hotel Awards as the 2022 Global Luxury Seaside Resort award.

Besides, the resort's exclusive spa also won the 2022 Best Luxury Health and Fitness Spa award. Its Group General Manager Azeem Shah won the 2022 Best General Manager award.

Azim Shah said it at a press conference at a city hotel on Wednesday. He said, "Winning 3 awards in a year is a big achievement for the tourism industry of Bangladesh. This achievement uplifts Bangladesh, especially Cox's Bazar, to the world tourism map and marks as an international tourist destination."















