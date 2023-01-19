13 more C-19 cases reported

Bangladesh reported 13 more Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the new number, the country's total caseload rose to 2,037,399, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

However, the official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 as no new fatalities were reported.

The daily case test positivity rose to 0.53 per cent from Tuesday's 0.42 per cent as 2,458 samples were tested.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.45 per cent while the recovery rate rose to 97.68 per cent. UNB















