

4-storey building tilts in Ctg

Nurul Amin, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Panchlaish Police Station confirmed to The Daily Observer that the building located on the right side of Sholshahar Railway Station.

Bappi Ahmed, the owner of the building, said the residents of the building have been evacuated and fire officials have been informed.

Chattogram Fire Service control room informed that a fire service team has been sent to the spot after receiving the information. Fire service will take necessary measures later.















