National Scout Jamboree begins today in Gazipur

The 32nd Asia-Pacific and the 11th National Scout Jamboree will be held on January 19-27 at the National Scout Training Centre at Mouchak in Gazipur.

Md Mozammel Haque Khan, chairman of the Jamboree Organising Committee and Chief National Commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts, unveiled the schedule in a press conference held at the National Press Club on Wednesday.

This year's theme of the event is 'Sabash... a fountain of energy'.

He said that Prime minister Sheikh Hasina will inaugurate the mega event for the scouts at National Scout Training Centre on January 21.

He expected that a scout would build him as a beautiful, capable, honest, skilled and responsible citizen through these activities at local, national and international level.

A total of 11,000 people including 8,000 scouts, 1,000 unit leaders and International Service Team members will join the event from India, Nepal, the Maldives, the Philippines, Scout China (Taiwan), Thailand, South Korea, USA, Germany and Canada. UNB















