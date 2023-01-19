Video
BD should not sign it: CAB

Energy Charter Treaty

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112
Staff Correspondent

A delegation of Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) on Tuesday handed over an application with 25,720 signatures to Energy and Mineral Resources Division Secretary Dr Khairuzzaman Mozumder at his Secretariat office demanding not to sign the Energy Charter Treaty for protecting the interest of the energy sector consumers.
The delegation consists of CAB Senior Vice-President Prof Dr Shamsul Alam, General Secretary Humayun Kabir Bhuiyan, Treasurer Dr Monjur-E-Khoda Tarafder, online platform Voktakantho's Editor Quazi Abdul Hannan and Programme Coordinator Ahmad Ekramullah.  Energy and Mineral Resources Division's Additional Secretary (Planning) Humayun Kabir and Additional Secretary (Operation) SM Zakir Hossain were also present in the meeting, according to a CAB press release.
Handed over the application to the Secretary, CAB Senior Vice-President Prof M Shamsul Alam said, "We request the government not to sign the 'Energy Charter Treaty' as it would not protect the consumer rights in energy sector."
He said the Energy Charter Treaty is an international agreement. If the government signs this agreement, it will not be possible to protect energy rights and consumer interests in the country. In Bangladesh Energy Transition Policy 2022 clearly mentioned how consumers' energy rights have been eroded, how energy rights can be increased and what areas need to be worked in energy sector.
"We want to say if the issues mentioned in the energy transition policy are taken into consideration, it will be possible for the government to ensure the rights of consumers in energy sector," he added.
Prof Alam also said that due to the amendment of the BERC Act, the role of the regulator in energy sector is now in the hands of the government.
In that case, it will create a conflict of interest if the officials of the ministry will become the chairman or director of the board of the companies in energy sector. In the proposed policy, CAB highlighted the issues that need to be focused by the government, he added.
General Secretary of CAB said that consumers would be affected if Bangladesh signs the Energy Charter Treaty. So, our demand to the government is not to sign the treaty.
The Secretary said that consumers are the major stakeholder in energy sector. CAB upholds the rights of the consumer and thus the organization has seen the issues of energy sector.


