Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:42 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

At least 70 killed by Afghanistan cold snap: Official

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64

KABUL, Jan 18: At least 70 people have died in a wave of freezing temperatures sweeping Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday, as extreme weather compounds a humanitarian crisis in the poverty-stricken nation.
Since January 10, the mercury has plunged in Kabul and several other provinces, with the central region of Ghor recording the lowest reading of -33C (-27F) over the weekend.
"This winter is by far the coldest in recent years," Mohammad Nasim Muradi, the head of Afghanistan's meteorology office, told AFP.
In the countryside, homeless families were seen warding off the cold by huddling around campfires, whilst in the snowy capital domestic coal heaters were fired up by the more fortunate.
"We expect the cold wave to continue for another week or more," said Muradi.
The ministry of disaster management said 70 people and 70,000 cattle -- a vital commodity in poorer sectors of Afghan society -- died over the past eight days.
Several central and northern provinces saw roads blocked by heavy snowfall, according to images posted on social media.
This is the second winter since US-led forces withdrew and the Taliban swept into Kabul to replace the Washington-backed regime.
Since then, aid has dramatically declined and key national assets have been frozen by the US, leading to one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.    AFP









« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Imran pushes for early Pak polls by dissolving 2nd provincial govt
Three foreign NGOs partially resume aid in Afghanistan with women workers
At least 70 killed by Afghanistan cold snap: Official
Ukraine helicopter crash kills 18, including interior minister
Luxembourg's Marc Angel (C) is congratulated after being
'Pressing need' for US, China to communicate on economic issues: Yellen
Top US official visits Ukraine, reassures commitment to Kyiv
Pak PM makes conditional talks offer to arch-rival India


Latest News
Sanctions should to be imposed against BNP: Quader
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft