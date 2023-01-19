Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Juventus name new board with club facing legal challenges

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55

Juventus name new board with club facing legal challenges

Juventus name new board with club facing legal challenges

MILAN, JAN 18: Juventus' new board of directors was approved by shareholders on Wednesday ahead of a potential trial for alleged financial crimes which led to the previous administration resigning en masse.
In a statement, Juventus said that 87 percent of those holding voting rights voted in favour of the new board, which "will remain in office until the date of the shareholders' meeting convened for the approval of the financial statements as at 30 June 2025".
Gianluca Ferrero takes the role of chairman in place of Andrea Agnelli, who stepped down along with the rest of the board in November.
"I want to give my best, alongside the board we will work to create a future that is worthy of our past," said Ferrero in a short statement.
Accounting expert Ferrero, 60, will be flanked by new CEO Maurizio Scanavino, also CEO of the GEDI media conglomerate owned by Juve's holding company EXOR which publishes Italian newspapers La Repubblica and La Stampa.
The rest of the board is composed of Fioranna Negri, Diego Pistone and Laura Cappiello, making up a small group brought in to guide a club which last month ratified revised losses for the 2021/22 season of 239.3 million euros ($255 million).
They will have to face a tough period in which Juventus and one-time key figures from the club, including Agnelli, could be put on trial for accounting offences, with a preliminary hearing set for March 27.
Agnelli's departure ends a 12-year reign which brought a host of trophies and for a period re-established Juventus as one of Europe's best teams but ended with the club's accounts deep in the red and prosecutors circling.
On Friday, Italy's football federation FIGC will decide whether to reopen an investigation into Juve's transfer activities after consulting documents from prosecutors in Turin, while UEFA are also probing their finances.
Juve and other clubs, as well as 61 people, had been acquitted by FIGC's tribunal in April last year as it had been ruled it was impossible to fix an objective value to a player.     AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal hobbles out of Australian Open in major upset
Saudi businessman bids $2.6m for Ronaldo-Messi ticket
Liverpool into FA Cup fourth round
Juventus name new board with club facing legal challenges
Leipzig's Werner has no regrets over Chelsea move
FIFA firing of former secretary-general abusive: Swiss court
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games inaugurated in Rajshahi
Wales agree equal pay for men's and women's football internationals


Latest News
Sanctions should to be imposed against BNP: Quader
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft