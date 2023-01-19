Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Leipzig's Werner has no regrets over Chelsea move

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

BERLIN, JAN 18: RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner said on Wednesday he did not have any regrets over his decision to move to Chelsea rather than German giants Bayern Munich.
Speaking ahead of Leipzig's home match with table-topping Bayern on Friday, Werner -- who won the 2021 Champions League with Chelsea -- told Germany's Sportbild "I think the path you take is always the right one in the end."
Werner moved to Chelsea in 2020 for a reported fee of 53 million euros as one of Europe's hottest striking prospects, having scored 34 times with 13 assists in 45 competitive fixtures with Leipzig in 2019-20.
Werner had opted for Chelsea ahead of Bayern,  but spent two unhappy seasons in London before returning to Leipzig last August.
"Up until now, I would have had two coaches at Bayern who would have been very good for me: Hansi Flick, with whom I get on well, and Julian Nagelsmann, my former coach at RB.
"But I think it's a better idea not to regret it."
Werner scored just ten times in 56 league appearances with Chelsea and was benched for much of his second season by then manager Thomas Tuchel.
"I wasn't part of the coach's plan anymore. You have to accept that and find a way to deal with it."    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal hobbles out of Australian Open in major upset
Saudi businessman bids $2.6m for Ronaldo-Messi ticket
Liverpool into FA Cup fourth round
Juventus name new board with club facing legal challenges
Leipzig's Werner has no regrets over Chelsea move
FIFA firing of former secretary-general abusive: Swiss court
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games inaugurated in Rajshahi
Wales agree equal pay for men's and women's football internationals


Latest News
Sanctions should to be imposed against BNP: Quader
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft