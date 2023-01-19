Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:41 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

FIFA firing of former secretary-general abusive: Swiss court

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101

FIFA firing of former secretary-general abusive: Swiss court

FIFA firing of former secretary-general abusive: Swiss court

GENEVA, JAN 18: A Swiss court has ruled that the way FIFA fired its acting secretary-general Markus Kattner in 2016, when the scandal-ridden body dismissed him without notice over allegations of financial mismanagement, was unjustified.
In a verdict issued last October but only made public on Tuesday, the supreme court of the Swiss canton of Zurich -- where world football's governing body has its headquarters -- ruled that the firing of the German national was abusive.
Kattner's sacking without notice was "considered as unjustified" by the cantonal supreme court, a court spokesman told AFP.
That ruling overturned an earlier finding by the lower labour court in Zurich, he said.
Zurich's highest tribunal sent the case on to the labour court to rule on what damages should be awarded to Kattner, 52, who is reportedly seeking 10 million Swiss francs ($10.8 million) in compensation.
Kattner, who served for more than a decade as FIFA's finance director, took over as interim secretary-general in September 2015, after Frenchman Jerome Valcke was pushed out over a scandal involving tickets resold on the black market.
But less than a year later, Kattner himself got the axe.
FIFA fired him with immediate effect on May 23, 2016, saying an internal investigation had shown "failures" in the way he had carried out his financial duties.
FIFA accused him of providing himself and close associates with significant bonuses, set up under secretive terms, with the knowledge and authorisation of only a few people in the institution.
Among other things, the organisation alleged that he had breached a range of agreements and illegally obtained an audio recording of a meeting.
The Zurich supreme court ruled though that procuring a recording of a meeting he had been excluded from did not constitute valid grounds for a dismissal without notice.
Kattner's firing was only one in a string of episodes that rocked FIFA after the biggest scandal in the history of world football erupted on May 27, 2015, when Swiss police marched into a Zurich hotel and arrested, on US warrants, seven high-level officials.
Under pressure, disgraced long-time president Sepp Blatter announced a few days later he would resign, with current chief Gianni Infantino elected to succeed him in February 2016, just weeks before Kattner was let go.
Blatter had come to Kattner's defence at the time of his sacking, telling AFP in an interview at the time that he had "never met a more honest man".
Beyond his termination, Kattner was also hit in June 2020 with a 10-year ban from all football-related activities and a stiff fine of one million Swiss francs.
That punishment was handed down by FIFA's ethics committee, which following an internal investigation into the bonus payments ruled that Kattner was guilty of conflicts of interest and abusing his
position.     �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal hobbles out of Australian Open in major upset
Saudi businessman bids $2.6m for Ronaldo-Messi ticket
Liverpool into FA Cup fourth round
Juventus name new board with club facing legal challenges
Leipzig's Werner has no regrets over Chelsea move
FIFA firing of former secretary-general abusive: Swiss court
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games inaugurated in Rajshahi
Wales agree equal pay for men's and women's football internationals


Latest News
Sanctions should to be imposed against BNP: Quader
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft