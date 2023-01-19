Video
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:40 PM
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games inaugurated in Rajshahi

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

The inter-district phase of 'Sheikh Kamal Second Bangladesh Youth Games-2023' began on Wednesday at Rajshahi district stadium. Organised by Bangladesh Olympic Association, the game is being held in association with Rajshahi Divisional Sports Association (RDSA).
Divisional Commissioner of Rajshahi GSM Zafarullah inaugurated the games as the chief guest while Rajshahi Metropolitan's Police Commissioner Anisur Rahman was present as special guest.
RDSA's General Secretary Dablu Sarker, its Joint Secretary Farhad Hossain, were present, among others, on the occasion.
On the first day of the games, football matches are being held at the Rajshahi district Stadium while the swimming events are being held adjacent to the swimming pool.     BSS


