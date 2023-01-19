

Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football rolls Saturday

A total of 32 media house teams, splitting into eight groups, will play in the annual football tournament of the BSJA. After the group matches, the toppers of each group will play in the quarterfinals and the winners from that round will meet in the semis. The tournament will complete with the final on Wednesday, January 25.

The teams:

Group-A: Boishakhi TV, ETV, Janakantha, and Desh Rupantar

Group-B: Channel-I, T-Sports, Daily Sun, and Ekhon TV

Group-C: Machranga TV, Channel 24, Bangla Tribune, and Somoyer Alo

Group-D: JagoNews, GTV, Jugantar, and Ajker Patrika

Group-E: Independent TV, RTV, Dhaka Post, and Deepto TV

Group-F: Daily Star, ATN Bangla, Bangladesh Pratidin, and BTV

Group-G: Bangla Vision, News24, Samakal, and Kalbela

Group-H: Dhaka Tribune, DBC, Kaler Kantha, and BanglaNews

The tenure of each half is 10 minutes with a five-minute break in the period in-between.

The six-a-side football tournament is sponsored by 'Kool' of Square Toiletries Ltd.

In this regard, a press briefing was held on Wednesday at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of the Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) at Paltan in Dhaka. Besides, the draw, grouping, and unveiling of trophies, and jerseys were also held on the day.















