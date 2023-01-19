Video
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:40 PM
Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football rolls Saturday

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Sports Reporter

The five-day event of the Kool-BSJA Media Cup Football organised by the Bangladesh Sports Journalist Association (BSJA) is to be kicked off on Saturday at the Artificial Turf adjoined at the BFF House at Motijheel in Dhaka.
A total of 32 media house teams, splitting into eight groups, will play in the annual football tournament of the BSJA. After the group matches, the toppers of each group will play in the quarterfinals and the winners from that round will meet in the semis. The tournament will complete with the final on Wednesday, January 25.
The teams:
Group-A: Boishakhi TV, ETV, Janakantha, and Desh Rupantar
Group-B: Channel-I, T-Sports, Daily Sun, and Ekhon TV
Group-C: Machranga TV, Channel 24, Bangla Tribune, and Somoyer Alo
Group-D: JagoNews, GTV, Jugantar, and Ajker Patrika
Group-E: Independent TV, RTV, Dhaka Post, and Deepto TV
Group-F: Daily Star, ATN Bangla, Bangladesh Pratidin, and BTV
Group-G: Bangla Vision, News24, Samakal, and Kalbela
Group-H: Dhaka Tribune, DBC, Kaler Kantha, and BanglaNews
The tenure of each half is 10 minutes with a five-minute break in the period in-between.
The six-a-side football tournament is sponsored by 'Kool' of Square Toiletries Ltd.
