

Tigresses emerge unbeaten group champions beating USA

Winning the toss the Americans elected to bat first and were able to post 103 runs on the board losing four wickets. Snigdha Paul was the leading USA scorer with 26 off 37 while Disha Dhingra collected 20 off 39, Isani Vaghela gathered run-a-ball 17, skipper Geetika Kodali assembled 16 runs from as many balls while Laasya Mullapudi got out on five off 12.

Bangladesh skipper Disha Biswas took two wickets for 13 runs and Marufia Akter took one for 17.

Challenging mediocre target of 104 runs, the young Tigress reached the post with five wickets at hand and 15 balls to spare. Afia Prottasha got out cheaply on seven, Sumaiya Akter was promoted to open the innings managed 10 runs while Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter and Disha were dismissed on 17, 22 and 10 runs respectively.

However, openers as Misty Shaha was sent to bat at 7, remained unbeaten scoring 14 off 13 while Rabeya Khan remained not out on 18 off 24 to wrap-up the game.

Aditiba Chudasama was the leading USA wicket-taker who picked two for 15 runs whereas Snigdha, Bhumika Bhadriraju and Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni shared the rest.

Disha was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-round performances and for leading the team from the front.

The Tigresses beat Aussies by seven wickets in tournament opener, followed by 10-run victory over Sri Lanka before this game.

The Girls in Red and Green are going to take on South Africa and the UAE in Super six games on January 21 and 25 respectively to secure semifinals slated for January 27 with the final scheduled from January 29.

















ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023Bangladesh Under-19 Women's Cricket team became group-A champions of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 beating the USA by five wickets on Wednesday at Willowmoore Park, Benoni in South Africa.Winning the toss the Americans elected to bat first and were able to post 103 runs on the board losing four wickets. Snigdha Paul was the leading USA scorer with 26 off 37 while Disha Dhingra collected 20 off 39, Isani Vaghela gathered run-a-ball 17, skipper Geetika Kodali assembled 16 runs from as many balls while Laasya Mullapudi got out on five off 12.Bangladesh skipper Disha Biswas took two wickets for 13 runs and Marufia Akter took one for 17.Challenging mediocre target of 104 runs, the young Tigress reached the post with five wickets at hand and 15 balls to spare. Afia Prottasha got out cheaply on seven, Sumaiya Akter was promoted to open the innings managed 10 runs while Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter and Disha were dismissed on 17, 22 and 10 runs respectively.However, openers as Misty Shaha was sent to bat at 7, remained unbeaten scoring 14 off 13 while Rabeya Khan remained not out on 18 off 24 to wrap-up the game.Aditiba Chudasama was the leading USA wicket-taker who picked two for 15 runs whereas Snigdha, Bhumika Bhadriraju and Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni shared the rest.Disha was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-round performances and for leading the team from the front.The Tigresses beat Aussies by seven wickets in tournament opener, followed by 10-run victory over Sri Lanka before this game.The Girls in Red and Green are going to take on South Africa and the UAE in Super six games on January 21 and 25 respectively to secure semifinals slated for January 27 with the final scheduled from January 29.