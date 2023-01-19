Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:40 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Tigresses emerge unbeaten group champions beating USA

ICC U19 Women\'s T20 World Cup 2023

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Sports Reporter

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023
Tigresses emerge unbeaten group champions beating USA

Tigresses emerge unbeaten group champions beating USA

Bangladesh Under-19 Women's Cricket team became group-A champions of the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023 beating the USA by five wickets on Wednesday at Willowmoore Park, Benoni in South Africa.
Winning the toss the Americans elected to bat first and were able to post 103 runs on the board losing four wickets. Snigdha Paul was the leading USA scorer with 26 off 37 while Disha Dhingra  collected 20 off 39, Isani Vaghela gathered run-a-ball 17, skipper Geetika Kodali assembled 16 runs from as many balls while Laasya Mullapudi got out on five off 12.
Bangladesh skipper Disha Biswas took two wickets for 13 runs and Marufia Akter took one for 17.
Challenging mediocre target of 104 runs, the young Tigress reached the post with five wickets at hand and 15 balls to spare. Afia Prottasha got out cheaply on seven, Sumaiya Akter was promoted to open the innings managed 10 runs while Dilara Akter, Shorna Akter and Disha were dismissed on 17, 22 and 10 runs respectively.
However, openers as Misty Shaha was sent to bat at 7, remained unbeaten scoring 14 off 13 while Rabeya Khan remained not out on 18 off 24 to wrap-up the game.
Aditiba Chudasama was the leading USA wicket-taker who picked two for 15 runs whereas Snigdha, Bhumika Bhadriraju and Sai Tanmayi Eyyunni shared the rest.
Disha was adjudged the Player of the Match for her all-round performances and for leading the team from the front.
The Tigresses beat Aussies by seven wickets in tournament opener, followed by 10-run victory over Sri Lanka before this game.
The Girls in Red and Green are going to take on South Africa and the UAE in Super six games on January 21 and 25 respectively to secure semifinals slated for January 27 with the final scheduled from January 29.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Nadal hobbles out of Australian Open in major upset
Saudi businessman bids $2.6m for Ronaldo-Messi ticket
Liverpool into FA Cup fourth round
Juventus name new board with club facing legal challenges
Leipzig's Werner has no regrets over Chelsea move
FIFA firing of former secretary-general abusive: Swiss court
Sheikh Kamal 2nd Bangladesh Youth Games inaugurated in Rajshahi
Wales agree equal pay for men's and women's football internationals


Latest News
Sanctions should to be imposed against BNP: Quader
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft