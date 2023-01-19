Video
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:39 PM
Home Business

Body formed to develop Shariah-based stock market

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

In a move towards developing Shariah-based capital market Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has set up a nine-member council to advise it on this subject.
The decision came recently at the market regulator's meeting, Rezaul Karim, executive director and spokesperson of BSEC, told UNB.
"Through the formation of Shariah Advisory Council, the opportunity to bring Islamic Shariah-based securities to the capital market of Bangladesh will be strengthened," he said.
He said domestic and foreign investors interested in Shariah-based securities will be more interested in investing in the capital market. The advisory council has been set up under rules of 'Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (Securities Market Shariah Advisory Council) Act-2022.
The council will advise BSEC on the formation of Islamic Capital Market including different types of Islamic Shariah-based securities issues. For example, it will advice on formulation of Shariah-related guidelines, standards for Islamic Shariah-compliant securities and whether any securities are Shariah-compliant or not.
The council will give opinions according to the needs of the commission. There will be 5 Shariah scholars and 4 experts as members of the Commission's Shariah Advisory Council. In the light of this principle, BSEC decided to make Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdur Rashid to function as chairman of the council.
The selected 5 members of Sharia scholars are - Professor Dr. Mohammad Abdur Rashid, Mufti Shahid Rahmani, Mufti Yusuf Sultan, Mufti Dr. Waliur Rahman Khan (Representative of Islamic Foundation), and Maulana Shah Wali Ullah.
On the other hand, 4 expert members are - Finance and Banking Expert Prof.     Abu Taleb, Legal Expert AKM Nurul Fazal Bulbul, Accounting Expert Prof. Md. Nazim Uddin Bhuiyan, and Capital Market Expert Mejbah Uddin Ahmed.
As per the rules, BSEC will nominate members of the Council. And the chairman will be elected by vote of the council's Shariah betta (Shariah knowledge experts). The tenure of the members, including the chairman of the council will be 3 years. A member may be nominated for two consecutive terms. However, BSEC can re-nominate any person as a member of the Council after two terms with a gap of one term.    UNB


