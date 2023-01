BAMA elects new office bearers BAMA elects new office bearers

Bangladesh Agrochemicals Manufactures Association (BAMA) elected agriculturist KSM Mostafizur Rahman, Managing Director of National AgriCare Group asPresident and MA Mannan, Proprietor, Bangladesh Agricultural Industries as General Secretary for two years tenure (2023-2024) at the association's 5th general meeting on Tuesday at its Kathalbagan office.ACI Group Chairman, Anis-Ud Dowla was elected as chief advisor while the nine member committee included Md Abu Zahangir Khan, Rahman Pesticides and Chemicals, Habibur Rahman, Green Bangla Agrovet Chemicals, Khalid Hossain, Nokon Limited, Iqbal Sayeed, Alpha Agro Limited, Dr Md Ali Afzal, Khishibid Firm Limited and Kazi Faruk Hossain of Rajib Agro Chemicals Limited.