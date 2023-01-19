BB resets prices of commemorative gold coins

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has reset the prices of commemorative gold coins citing a price hike of the metals in local and international markets.

Prices of gold coins issued on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day 2000, Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Golden Jubilee of Bangladesh's independence have been increased to Taka 83,000 each, said a BB press release on Tuesday.

The new price will be effective from today (Thursday). BSS













