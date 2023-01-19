

EBL gets new Chief Risk Officer

Previously, he had been serving as Deputy Managing Director and leading the Planning, Strategy and Governance Division, says a press release.

In his new role, he will be leading Corporate, SME and Retail Credit Risk, Risk Management Division and Credit Admin of the Bank.

Alam is a career banker with a Banking experience of 27 years in diversified roles with varied complexities and dimensions, which includes senior roles in Retail Banking, SME Risk, SME Banking, Agent Banking, Credit Card Division and Special Asset Management Division.

He started his banking career in 1996. Prior to re-joining EBL in 2021, he was the Deputy Managing Director of NRB Bank Limited and was assigned to look after Retail Banking, SME Banking, Agent Banking, Credit Card Division and Training Institute of the bank.

















