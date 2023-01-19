

City Bank promotes Mahia Juned as AMD

In her new position, she will continue to be the Chief Operating Officer and CAMLCO and also be in charge of women affairs of the organisation.

Mahia did her BBA from Assumption University, Thailand.

She started her career in 1994 with Citibank, N.A. Bangladesh as an Operations Officer and left the bank in 2001 as Resident VP and Head of Operations.

She joined City Bank in 2007 as First Vice President and Head of Project Management. She became DMD of the bank in 2016.

She is the first female AMD in the bank's 40 years of history and became the first female member in bank's Management Committee in 2013. She is also serving on the boards of City Hong Kong Ltd, a subsidiary of City Bank and in IDLC Finance Ltd.













