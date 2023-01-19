vivo devises solution to safeguard users' eyes

Global smartphone manufacturer vivo has devised a simple solution to safeguard users' eyes from their smartphone's blue light reflection. As a result there is no need to use blue-ray filter app or eyeglasses over nose of the users.

The vivo Y16 introduces auto eye protection display that modulates the balance of blue light automatically. Which makes the users free from eye-protection mode activations, blue-ray filter downloads and all eye protective wears, says a press release.

Followed by a bustling five-day pre-booking period, the first sell of this stylish smartphone officially started from Monday, and the sale will continue till January 22 next.

Authorized vivo stores are now running a lucky draw promotion. Amidst all the attractive gifts, there is a lucrative 'customer's wish' offer where they can fulfill any wish within Tk 50000 and also can get Tk 3000 cashback. Besides, everyone can grab a cool mug as gift.

The Y16 smartphone is capable of providing long term usability with one-time charging by dint of its powerful 5000mAh battery supply. The 6.51-inch HD plus LCD halo full view display enables the user's eyes shield from harmful blue light.

FunTouch OS12 and Helio p35 chips are well-configured in this device as the operating system and core processor. This multi-touch capacitive touchscreen phone also ensures side mounted finger print technology on power button.

An AI based 13 and 2 megapixel dual rear camera setup, associated by a 5 megapixel front-facing camera has been equipped to the device to capture all your eventful moments.

This smartphone allows 4GB extended RAM facilities on top of its default 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. So you can download all your go-to apps without hassle. Its 2.5D curved flat frame will make you enjoy a trendy, smooth and classy outlook experience.

The price of vivo Y16 has been set 15,999BDT. Customers can avail this tempting first-sell bounties from any authorized vivo stores or e-stores.













