IPDC distributes blankets among poor

IPDC Finance Limited has distributed blankets to underprivileged people in 13 districts of the country, including the capital Dhaka. In total, IPDC has distributed 1700 blankets through this initiative in partnership with three Voluntary organizations, says a press release.

IPDC has distributed the blankets at Khilgaon's Goran in Dhaka and at Bajitpur of Kishoreganj through Kisholoy Sangsad; at Nilphamari, Lalmonirhat, Gaibandha, and Rajbari districts including some places in Dhaka through Amal Foundation; at Satkhira, Naogaon, Panchagarh, Rangpur, Hatia Dwip of Noakhali and Nachol Upazila of Chapainawabganj through Dhrubotara Youth Development Foundation; and at Bogura district, through their own representatives.

IPDC has expressed their gratitude to the supporting organizations for their involvement in this timely initiative. Apart from providing financial services, IPDC has also been working in various social welfare initiatives.

















