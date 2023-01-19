Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:38 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

 Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL)

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

 Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL)

 Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL)

 Islamic Finance and Investment Limited (IFIL) Chairman Hossain Mahmud presiding over the 323rd meeting of the Board of Directors of the company at its Head Office at Tejgaon on Wednesday. Among others, Vice Chairman of the Board K. B. M. Moin Uddin Chisty, Executive Committee Chairman Abul Quasem Haider, Audit Committee Chairman A. K. M. Shahidul Haque, Mostanser Billa, Afzalur Rahman and IFIL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Mosharaf Hossain were present at the meeting.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economic growth makes air travel more accessible: Minister
European auto sales hit 3-decade low in 2022: Report
Body formed to develop Shariah-based stock market
BD to see effects of global economic recession: BIPSS
BAMA elects new office bearers
BB resets prices of commemorative gold coins
Bangladesh-Türkiye Business Forum launched
As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),


Latest News
4th IT fair begins in Ctg Saturday
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Bangladesh reports 16 more dengue cases
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft