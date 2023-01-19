

StanChart priority clients to get services at Evercare Hospital Ctg

As part of an agreement between Standard Chartered and Evercare, members of the Bank's Priority Grande programme will have access to an annual complimentary executive health check-up package.

The package will cover a range of comprehensive diagnostic tests along with consultation services. This offer will provide clients with the opportunity enjoy best-in-class care from one of the nation's best hospitals with ease.

StandChart's Priority Grande offering is an extension of the Bank's Priority suite. Priority Grande clients benefit from a number of exclusive privileges and bespoke services. To learn more about the Bank's Priority Grande offering, please visit https://www.sc.com/bd/priority/priority-grande-benefits/.

Evercare Hospital Chattogram is the first-ever 470-bed multi-disciplinary super-specialty, tertiary care hospital in Chattogram. Evercare Hospital Chattogram aims to provide high quality accessible healthcare to improve patient outcomes for communities in, and around, Chattogram.











Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) Priority Grande clients will now be able to avail exclusive benefits from Evercare Hospital Chattogram.As part of an agreement between Standard Chartered and Evercare, members of the Bank's Priority Grande programme will have access to an annual complimentary executive health check-up package.The package will cover a range of comprehensive diagnostic tests along with consultation services. This offer will provide clients with the opportunity enjoy best-in-class care from one of the nation's best hospitals with ease.StandChart's Priority Grande offering is an extension of the Bank's Priority suite. Priority Grande clients benefit from a number of exclusive privileges and bespoke services. To learn more about the Bank's Priority Grande offering, please visit https://www.sc.com/bd/priority/priority-grande-benefits/.Evercare Hospital Chattogram is the first-ever 470-bed multi-disciplinary super-specialty, tertiary care hospital in Chattogram. Evercare Hospital Chattogram aims to provide high quality accessible healthcare to improve patient outcomes for communities in, and around, Chattogram.