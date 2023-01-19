Krishi Bank to disburse Tk 2,039cr loan in Khulna region

KHULNA, Jan 18: Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) will disburse Taka 2039 crore loan in the Khulna region during the current fiscal year 2022-23 to increase crop, dairy and poultry production and enhance rural economy.

Among the total loan, Taka 1345cr is to disburse for agriculture sector. Taka 617 crore has already been disbursed as Agri loan.

BKB is disbursing the loans through its 88 branches in five districts under Khulna region, Principal Regional Manager of Bangladesh Krishi Bank in Khulna Region Sheikh Abdul Quyum told BSS on Tuesday.

Target has also been set to recover loans of Taka 1213 cr and earn Taka 26 cr as profit during the current period. The Bank has so far given Taka 790 cr for this current fiscal year, source said.

It has also decided to increase capital fund, distribute and realize loans, classified loans, reduction of classified loans, realization of blocked loans and other action plans for achieving the set business targets, he said. BSS













