Bdjobs Job Fair kicks off today in Ctg

Job information website bdjobs.com is going to organise a job fair in Chattogram with the participation of more than 70 leading organizations of the country on today (Thursday).

The fair will run from 9 am to 4 pm at GEC Convention Center of Chattogram, said Bdjobs Marketing Director Prakash Roy Chowdhury in a press conference held on Tuesday.

To participate in the fair, participants will have to register at this address-www.bdjobs.com/jobfair.

Considering the needs of the job aspirants, two fairs are being organised simultaneously in Chattogram, Prakash Roy said. "'Technical Job Fair' has been organised for technical job aspirants and 'Career Fair' for general job aspirants. As a result, job seekers from all fields can find their desired jobs here and can gather a lot of information and advice for career development through various training institutions," he added.

Md. Mosaddik Bin Kamal, General Manager, Finance & Accounts of Bdjobs and Mohammad Ali Feroz, Coordinator of the fair were present in the press conference.




















