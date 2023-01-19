Video
a2i, Zaytoon to set up village digital booths in BD

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124
Staff Correspondent

a2i's payment aggregator platform ekpay and Zaytoon Business Solutions (Zaytoon) will work together to establish village digital booths across the country to facilitate financial services for marginalised communities.
On this regard a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between a2i and Zaytoon Business Solutions at a hotel in the capital on Tuesday.
Project Director (Joint Secretary) of a2i Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir and Chairman of Zaytoon Business Solutions Arfan Ali signed the MoU on behalf of his respective organization.  
At the same time, with the aim of informing the media, detailed information about the village digital booth has been presented to the media through a press conference.
Under this MoU, technology-enabled financial services will be provided to underprivileged communities living in marginalised areas from village digital booths across the country.
In this case, a2i's payment aggregator platform 'ekpay' will provide technical and overall support in this process. A Village Digital Booth will be established in every village to build Smart Bangladesh and advance the financial inclusion program of marginalised people more quickly and institutionally.
The Village Digital Booth will be managed by a local entrepreneur under the overall management of Zaytoon Business Solutions. Basically it will develop into a rural financial service centre, various types of e-services including digital financial services will be ensured from this booth. Financial services of all types of public and private institutions, payment of government service bills, allowances under social security programs, payment of bills related to educational institutions, telemedicine, e-ticketing etc. services are particularly noteworthy.
Apart from this, marginalised people can receive agent banking activities or financial services of other commercial banks from this village digital booth. It will not only provide financial services prescribed by specific commercial banks but also all types of services of other banks and financial institutions will be available from one place. This will save the underprivileged and institutionally excluded population in rural areas much time, trouble and money in accessing their financial services.


