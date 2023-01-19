Union Ins holds Annual Branch Manager's Confce



Annual Branch Manager's Conference-2023 of Union Insurance Co. Ltd was held at "Hotel Agrabad" Chattogram recently, says a press release.The conference was presided over by the CEO and Managing Director Talukder Md. Zakaria Hossain.Founder Chairman Mozaffar Hossain Paltu was present in the meeting as chief guest. Chairman of Executive Committee Md. Azizur Rahman, Chairman of Claim Committee Jahangir Alam, Director Al-hajNuruddin Ahmed, Bibi Wazeda and others Directors was present in the Meeting. Head office Executives and All Branch In-charges of the Company were also present in the Meeting.Achievement of business for the year 2022 and business planning for 2023 was discuss in the Meeting.