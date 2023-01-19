Union Ins holds Annual Branch Manager's Confce

Video
Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Business Desk

Annual Branch Manager's Conference-2023 of Union Insurance Co. Ltd was held at "Hotel Agrabad" Chattogram recently, says a press release.
The conference was presided over by the CEO and Managing Director Talukder Md. Zakaria Hossain.
Founder Chairman  Mozaffar Hossain Paltu was present in the meeting as chief guest. Chairman of Executive Committee  Md. Azizur Rahman, Chairman of Claim Committee  Jahangir Alam, Director Al-hajNuruddin Ahmed, Bibi Wazeda and others Directors was present in the Meeting. Head office Executives and All Branch In-charges of the Company were also present in the Meeting.
Achievement of business for the year 2022 and business planning for 2023 was discuss in the Meeting.


