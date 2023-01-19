Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

IFIC Bank celebrating Remittance Utshab nationwide

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Desk

IFIC Bank celebrating Remittance Utshab nationwide

IFIC Bank celebrating Remittance Utshab nationwide

IFIC Bank has been celebrating Remittance Utshab across the country since December 25, 2022 to encourage fast, easy, and secure remittance exchange through legitimate banking channels.
With the slogan 'Remittance means IFIC', IFIC Bank is distributing leaflets containing necessary information about remittance services through branded caravans across the country, says a press release.
In addition, trained bank representatives are providing various information required by the public to receive remittances from more than 1,200 branches and uposhakhas of the bank quickly and easily.
To enable expatriates to instantly deliver their hard-earned income to the IFIC accounts of their loved ones and family members, the bank is now offering 24/7 remittance services. Currently, IFIC Bank customers are receiving an additional 2.5% government incentive on the amount of money sent by their loved ones from abroad quickly and hassle-free. Also, to encourage remittance exchange through legitimate banking channels, IFIC Bank is offering attractive rewards to every customer who avails its remittance services.
In addition to IFIC Bank's own company IFIC Money Transfer (UK) Limited and Oman Exchange LLC, the well-known companies Western Union, MoneyGram, Ria Money Transfer, and Transfast are also partners in remittance services. IFIC Bank's 'Remittance Utsab' has already received a huge response from the general public in receiving remittances.
Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank said that IFIC Bank has already set up more than 1,200 branches and uposhakhas all over the country with the aim of delivering banking services to the doorsteps of the general people under inclusive activities. As part of this banking service, people can now easily receive remittance services from the IFIC bank next to their house. As a result, remittance exchange and other financial activities will get a boost.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economic growth makes air travel more accessible: Minister
European auto sales hit 3-decade low in 2022: Report
Body formed to develop Shariah-based stock market
BD to see effects of global economic recession: BIPSS
BAMA elects new office bearers
BB resets prices of commemorative gold coins
Bangladesh-Türkiye Business Forum launched
As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Bangladesh reports 16 more dengue cases
Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft