

BD RMG industry adding latest innovations, technologies: BGMEA

"The apparel industry is gaining strengths in manufacturing more diversified products including manmade fibre-based clothing, and factories are accordingly upgrading their machinery and developing skills," he remarked.

Faruque Hassan came up with observations while speaking at a program organized by Zeeman textielSupers, a Netherlands-based clothing brand, in Dhaka on January 16.

Erik-Jan Mares, CEO and Chairman, Zeeman textielSupers, and Ms. Erica Roolvink, Buying and CSR Director of Zeeman were present at the event which was also attended by BGMEA Director Faisal Samad, former Director Mosharraf Hossain Dhali, Managing Director of Rupashi Group Mohammad Soharwardi, Managing Director of Grand Sea Enterprise Sang Hwun Kim, and Director Kyu Hyung Kim.

In his speech Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh had been developing its capacity to cater to the diversified demands of global buyers, especially value-added products.

He called upon global buyers including Zeeman to strengthen their partnership with Bangladeshi suppliers to develop innovative products that would benefit both sides.

He also thanked Zeeman for choosing Bangladesh as their sourcing hub for more than 30 years and requested to increase the sourcing of apparel from the country. �UNB















The RMG industry of Bangladesh had been gearing up for the next phase of growth with the latest innovations and technologies to strengthen its position as a high-end apparel manufacturing hub, said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan."The apparel industry is gaining strengths in manufacturing more diversified products including manmade fibre-based clothing, and factories are accordingly upgrading their machinery and developing skills," he remarked.Faruque Hassan came up with observations while speaking at a program organized by Zeeman textielSupers, a Netherlands-based clothing brand, in Dhaka on January 16.Erik-Jan Mares, CEO and Chairman, Zeeman textielSupers, and Ms. Erica Roolvink, Buying and CSR Director of Zeeman were present at the event which was also attended by BGMEA Director Faisal Samad, former Director Mosharraf Hossain Dhali, Managing Director of Rupashi Group Mohammad Soharwardi, Managing Director of Grand Sea Enterprise Sang Hwun Kim, and Director Kyu Hyung Kim.In his speech Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh had been developing its capacity to cater to the diversified demands of global buyers, especially value-added products.He called upon global buyers including Zeeman to strengthen their partnership with Bangladeshi suppliers to develop innovative products that would benefit both sides.He also thanked Zeeman for choosing Bangladesh as their sourcing hub for more than 30 years and requested to increase the sourcing of apparel from the country. �UNB