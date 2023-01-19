Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD RMG industry adding latest innovations, technologies: BGMEA

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

BD RMG industry adding latest innovations, technologies: BGMEA

BD RMG industry adding latest innovations, technologies: BGMEA

The RMG industry of Bangladesh had been gearing up for the next phase of growth with the latest innovations and technologies to strengthen its position as a high-end apparel manufacturing hub, said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan.
"The apparel industry is gaining strengths in manufacturing more diversified products including manmade fibre-based clothing, and factories are accordingly upgrading their machinery and developing skills," he remarked.
Faruque Hassan came up with observations while speaking at a program organized by Zeeman textielSupers, a Netherlands-based clothing brand, in Dhaka on January 16.
Erik-Jan Mares, CEO and Chairman, Zeeman textielSupers, and Ms. Erica Roolvink, Buying and CSR Director of Zeeman were present at the event which was also attended by BGMEA Director Faisal Samad, former Director Mosharraf Hossain Dhali, Managing Director of Rupashi Group Mohammad Soharwardi, Managing Director of Grand Sea Enterprise Sang Hwun Kim, and Director Kyu Hyung Kim.
In his speech Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh had been developing its capacity to cater to the diversified demands of global buyers, especially value-added products.
He called upon global buyers including Zeeman to strengthen their partnership with Bangladeshi suppliers to develop innovative products that would benefit both sides.
He also thanked Zeeman for choosing Bangladesh as their sourcing hub for more than 30 years and requested to increase the sourcing of apparel from the country.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economic growth makes air travel more accessible: Minister
European auto sales hit 3-decade low in 2022: Report
Body formed to develop Shariah-based stock market
BD to see effects of global economic recession: BIPSS
BAMA elects new office bearers
BB resets prices of commemorative gold coins
Bangladesh-Türkiye Business Forum launched
As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Bangladesh reports 16 more dengue cases
Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft