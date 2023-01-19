Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Indian solar firm commissions 275 MW project in Bangladesh

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Business Correspondent

Indian solar firm commissions 275 MW project in Bangladesh

Indian solar firm commissions 275 MW project in Bangladesh

India's leading solar power company Rays Power Infra announced the commissioning of a 275 MW grid-connected solar power plant at Sundarganj, in Gaibandha, Bangladesh.
Spread over 600 acres of land (ten times the size of the Sydney Cricket Stadium in Australia), the project will offset over 375 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to 2.5 Lacs fuel engine cars, powering 5 Lacs number of households in Bangladesh.
The project comprises over 500,000 Solar PV modules that have been installed, making it the Single Largest Solar Plant in the Country, says a media statement issued by Jaipur, Rajasthan - based company.
Many large Indian and international solar EPC firms have attempted to take up this project over the last seven years, but the challenging site conditions made it difficult for them.
Rays power took this challenge under difficult circumstances and the entire project has been executed by in-house engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) team with exceptional project management skills, which completed the project within the scheduled time frame of 14 months, with near zero misses and fatalities.
This project benefits the local community in general as it helps meet the deficit of the power supply, while also being a sustainable source of green energy thus reducing carbon footprint.
Ketan Mehta, MD & CEO, Rays Power Infra, said, "We are delighted to announce that the Bangladesh solar power plant is now operational. This is the single largest project commissioned by Rays Power and puts us under a different league of solar EPC companies globally. I am very proud of the extraordinary efforts put by the entire team despite facing a challenging execution environment and difficult soil and weather conditions, Rays was able to commission the project on time."
"While the project is focused on solar energy, it has also created several job opportunities for local people and business growth avenues for the subcontractors. We are now focusing on establishing more such power plants in Bangladesh and other countries as well, in our quest to establish Rays as a global EPC player." added Pawan Sharma, Director, Rays Power Infra.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economic growth makes air travel more accessible: Minister
European auto sales hit 3-decade low in 2022: Report
Body formed to develop Shariah-based stock market
BD to see effects of global economic recession: BIPSS
BAMA elects new office bearers
BB resets prices of commemorative gold coins
Bangladesh-Türkiye Business Forum launched
As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Bangladesh reports 16 more dengue cases
Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft