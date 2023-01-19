

Indian solar firm commissions 275 MW project in Bangladesh

Spread over 600 acres of land (ten times the size of the Sydney Cricket Stadium in Australia), the project will offset over 375 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions, equivalent to 2.5 Lacs fuel engine cars, powering 5 Lacs number of households in Bangladesh.

The project comprises over 500,000 Solar PV modules that have been installed, making it the Single Largest Solar Plant in the Country, says a media statement issued by Jaipur, Rajasthan - based company.

Many large Indian and international solar EPC firms have attempted to take up this project over the last seven years, but the challenging site conditions made it difficult for them.

Rays power took this challenge under difficult circumstances and the entire project has been executed by in-house engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) team with exceptional project management skills, which completed the project within the scheduled time frame of 14 months, with near zero misses and fatalities.

This project benefits the local community in general as it helps meet the deficit of the power supply, while also being a sustainable source of green energy thus reducing carbon footprint.

Ketan Mehta, MD & CEO, Rays Power Infra, said, "We are delighted to announce that the Bangladesh solar power plant is now operational. This is the single largest project commissioned by Rays Power and puts us under a different league of solar EPC companies globally. I am very proud of the extraordinary efforts put by the entire team despite facing a challenging execution environment and difficult soil and weather conditions, Rays was able to commission the project on time."

"While the project is focused on solar energy, it has also created several job opportunities for local people and business growth avenues for the subcontractors. We are now focusing on establishing more such power plants in Bangladesh and other countries as well, in our quest to establish Rays as a global EPC player." added Pawan Sharma, Director, Rays Power Infra.















