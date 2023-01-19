Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks fall as most shares change hands

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Wednesday as most shares mostly of IT scripts changed hands.
At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 23.56 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 6,258 points.
DSES, the Shariah-based index, also lost 4.15 points or 0.30 per cent to 1,367. Among other indices, the DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 4.83 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 2,210.
However, the turnover on the DSE increased to Tk 934 crore, from Tk 900 crore on Tuesday. Of the issues traded, 49 advanced, 138 declined, and 181 did not see any price movement.
The top 10 companies by turnover (in rupees) are:- Genex Infosys, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Bashundhara Paper, Shinepukur Ceramics, Amara Network, Lafarge Holcim, Meghna Life Insurance, Orion Pharma, JMI Hospital and Eastern Housing.
The top 10 companies with the highest price increase are:- Amara Network, Shinepukur Ceramics, Union Insurance, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Thanthi Life Insurance, K&Q, Republic Insurance, Pragati Insurance, Prime Islami Life Insurance and Dhaka Insurance.
At the CSE its general index CASPI decreased by 2 points. Tk 17.90 crore. Of the 221 institutions that participated in the transaction, 42 increased, 82 decreased and 97 remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economic growth makes air travel more accessible: Minister
European auto sales hit 3-decade low in 2022: Report
Body formed to develop Shariah-based stock market
BD to see effects of global economic recession: BIPSS
BAMA elects new office bearers
BB resets prices of commemorative gold coins
Bangladesh-Türkiye Business Forum launched
As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Bangladesh reports 16 more dengue cases
Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft