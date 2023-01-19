Stocks fall as most shares change hands

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Wednesday as most shares mostly of IT scripts changed hands.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, deducted 23.56 points or 0.37 per cent to settle at 6,258 points.

DSES, the Shariah-based index, also lost 4.15 points or 0.30 per cent to 1,367. Among other indices, the DS30, the blue-chip index, also lost 4.83 points or 0.21 per cent to close at 2,210.

However, the turnover on the DSE increased to Tk 934 crore, from Tk 900 crore on Tuesday. Of the issues traded, 49 advanced, 138 declined, and 181 did not see any price movement.

The top 10 companies by turnover (in rupees) are:- Genex Infosys, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, Bashundhara Paper, Shinepukur Ceramics, Amara Network, Lafarge Holcim, Meghna Life Insurance, Orion Pharma, JMI Hospital and Eastern Housing.

The top 10 companies with the highest price increase are:- Amara Network, Shinepukur Ceramics, Union Insurance, Islami Bank Bangladesh, Thanthi Life Insurance, K&Q, Republic Insurance, Pragati Insurance, Prime Islami Life Insurance and Dhaka Insurance.

At the CSE its general index CASPI decreased by 2 points. Tk 17.90 crore. Of the 221 institutions that participated in the transaction, 42 increased, 82 decreased and 97 remained unchanged.

















