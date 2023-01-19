Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:37 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Private sector credit growth dips 12.8pc in Dec

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 107
Business Correspondent

The private sector credit growth plunged 12.8 percent in December 2022 mainly due to liquidity stress and unfavourable business environment in the wake of staggering economic crisis.
As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data it dropped 12.8 per cent in December, the first sixth month of the current fiscal 2022-23, from 13.97 per cent in November. Banking sector experts said private sector credit growth declined in December due to a liquidity shortage in the banking sector.
The amount of excess liquidity in the country's banking sector kept falling in recent months due to a host of reasons, including high dollar sales by Bangladesh Bank, low deposit rates, growing inflationary pressure and cash withdrawal in the wake of bank loan scams, they said.
According to central bank data, the amount of excess liquidity in banks dropped to Tk 1.53 lakh crore in November compared with that of Tk 1.69 lakh crore in October 2022. The liquidity in excess of statutory liquidity ratio was Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022 while it was Tk 2.17 lakh crore in November 2021.
Moreover, the country's economy has been grappling with various challenges including high inflation, volatility in foreign exchange rates, dollar crisis and energy crisis that eventually reduced business by 30-40 per cent, the experts said.
So, many businesses avoided bank borrowing due to current business situation in the country, they said. Banks faced liquidity stress as the BB sold over $12 billion from January to December, 2022 to commercial banks to address dollar shortage which, in its turn, mopped up an equivalent amount of local currency from banking system.
The central bank sold $7.62 billion directly to banks in FY22 amid a shortage of the greenback in the market. The domestic credit declined to 15.1 per cent in December from 15.79 per cent in November.
The private sector credit growth reached 14.07 per cent in August, hitting nearly the BB monetary policy target of 14.1 per cent for FY23. The BB reduced the private sector credit growth target for FY23 to 14.01 from 14.8 per cent in FY22 to control inflationary pressure.
The government's bank borrowing increased to Tk 3.02 lakh crore in December from Tk 2.99 lakh crore in November year. The borrowing stood at Tk 2.21 lakh crore at the end of December 2021.
Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) recorded the overall inflation over 9 per cent in August and September, the highest since 2010-11 after the food inflation crossed a double-digit mark in the period.
After that, it came down to 9.1 per cent in September, 8.91 per cent in October, 8.85 per cent in November and 8.71 in December 2022. High imports created instabilities on commodity and currency markets in the country.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Economic growth makes air travel more accessible: Minister
European auto sales hit 3-decade low in 2022: Report
Body formed to develop Shariah-based stock market
BD to see effects of global economic recession: BIPSS
BAMA elects new office bearers
BB resets prices of commemorative gold coins
Bangladesh-Türkiye Business Forum launched
As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR),


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Bangladesh reports 16 more dengue cases
Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft