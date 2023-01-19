Private sector credit growth dips 12.8pc in Dec

The private sector credit growth plunged 12.8 percent in December 2022 mainly due to liquidity stress and unfavourable business environment in the wake of staggering economic crisis.

As per Bangladesh Bank (BB) data it dropped 12.8 per cent in December, the first sixth month of the current fiscal 2022-23, from 13.97 per cent in November. Banking sector experts said private sector credit growth declined in December due to a liquidity shortage in the banking sector.

The amount of excess liquidity in the country's banking sector kept falling in recent months due to a host of reasons, including high dollar sales by Bangladesh Bank, low deposit rates, growing inflationary pressure and cash withdrawal in the wake of bank loan scams, they said.

According to central bank data, the amount of excess liquidity in banks dropped to Tk 1.53 lakh crore in November compared with that of Tk 1.69 lakh crore in October 2022. The liquidity in excess of statutory liquidity ratio was Tk 2.03 lakh crore in June 2022 while it was Tk 2.17 lakh crore in November 2021.

Moreover, the country's economy has been grappling with various challenges including high inflation, volatility in foreign exchange rates, dollar crisis and energy crisis that eventually reduced business by 30-40 per cent, the experts said.

So, many businesses avoided bank borrowing due to current business situation in the country, they said. Banks faced liquidity stress as the BB sold over $12 billion from January to December, 2022 to commercial banks to address dollar shortage which, in its turn, mopped up an equivalent amount of local currency from banking system.

The central bank sold $7.62 billion directly to banks in FY22 amid a shortage of the greenback in the market. The domestic credit declined to 15.1 per cent in December from 15.79 per cent in November.

The private sector credit growth reached 14.07 per cent in August, hitting nearly the BB monetary policy target of 14.1 per cent for FY23. The BB reduced the private sector credit growth target for FY23 to 14.01 from 14.8 per cent in FY22 to control inflationary pressure.

The government's bank borrowing increased to Tk 3.02 lakh crore in December from Tk 2.99 lakh crore in November year. The borrowing stood at Tk 2.21 lakh crore at the end of December 2021.

Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) recorded the overall inflation over 9 per cent in August and September, the highest since 2010-11 after the food inflation crossed a double-digit mark in the period.

After that, it came down to 9.1 per cent in September, 8.91 per cent in October, 8.85 per cent in November and 8.71 in December 2022. High imports created instabilities on commodity and currency markets in the country.















