FinMin urges AIIB to reconsider its loan conditions

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Correspondent

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal has urged the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) to reconsider its loan conditions in light of the recession that the global economy is passing through which is also hurting Bangladesh.
Kamal made the request considering the current abnormal increase in SOFR rate. He made the request at a meeting with visiting AIIB Vice President, (investment operations, region-1) Dr Urjit Patel at a city hotel on Tuesday, said a Finance Ministry press release.
The finance minister appreciated the AIIB for providing $1.05 billion loan as budget support to Bangladesh to offset the shocks from the COVID-19 pandemic but said Bangladesh needs more for budget support.
He also requested AIIB for introducing a cap, refixing the SPREAD, increasing the timeframe for maturity and waiving commitment fee following the instances of the World Bank.
The Finance Minister also suggested that like the World Bank, the AIIB can focus on green climate Finance and SDG linked bond.
He also sought continued support from the country's development partners including the AIIB in attaining various development goals of Bangladesh.
"In order to attain various development goals, there is a need to ensure sufficient supply of internal and foreign resources. In this regard, like always we seek continued support from our development partners," he said.
Highlighting the continued success and developments of Bangladesh in various socio-economic fronts over the years, Kamal said starting from a minimal GDP size of $6.3 billion in 1972 the country's GDP has now crossed $465 billion mark in just 38 years in 2009. It was 41st largest economy last year.
The Finance Minister said the next goal of the government is to turn Bangladesh as a higher mid-income country by 2031 and a 'smart' developed country by 2041.
Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Finance Division Senior Secretary Fatima Yasmin, Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary Sharifa Khan were present, among others, at the meeting.


