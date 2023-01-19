Tax receipts fell short of target by Tk 15,113cr in July-Dec

Revenue collection of National Board of Revenue (NBR) fell 9.56 per cent or Tk 15,112.85 crore short of target set for July-December period of the current fiscal 2022-2023, according to provisional data released by the revenue board.

In the six months of FY23, the revenue board collected Tk 1,42,973.22 crore while the collection target was Tk 1,58,086.07 crore, the data showed.

However, collection grew by 9.11 per cent in the six months compared with that in the same period of the previous fiscal; 2021-2022. In July-November of FY22, the revenue board collected Tk 1,31,035.49 crore.

In July-December period of FY23, income tax collection fell 5.84 per cent or Tk 2,769.85 crore short of the target, value-added tax (VAT) collection fell 4.88 per cent or Tk 2,737.38 crore short of the target and customs revenue collection fell 17.61 per cent or Tk 9,605.62 crore short of the target.

The income tax wing of the revenue board collected Tk 44,642.15 crore against the target of Tk 47,412 crore, value-added tax wing collected Tk 53,391.63 crore against the target of Tk 56,129.01 crore and the customs wing got Tk 44,939.44 crore against the target of Tk 54,545.06 crore, according to NBR data.

In the six months, NBR collected 38.64 per cent of the total of Tk 3.70-lakh-crore target set for the entire fiscal year 2022-2023.

The revenue board will have to collect Tk 2,27,026.78 crore or 61.36 per cent of the full year's target in the remaining months of the ongoing fiscal year. The average revenue collection growth was 12.12 per cent in the past five years.

The NBR collected Tk 27,352.45 crore in December 2022, including Tk 11,265.21 crore in income tax, Tk 9,207.8 crore in VAT, and Tk 6,879.44 crore in customs revenue.

Of the full year collection target, income tax wing will collect more Tk 1,22,100 crore, customs wing Tk 1,11,000 crore and the VAT wing Tk 1,36,900 crore.















