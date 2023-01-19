Child, 30 shops burnt in Noakhali, Barguna

A minor girl was burnt to death and at least 30 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Barguna, in two days.

NOAKHALI: At least 30 shops were gutted by fire that broke out at Chaumuhani Bazar under Begumganj Upazila in the district early Wednesday.

Locals said the fire broke out from a short circuit at a generator shop in Railway Market and spread rapidly.

On information, seven units of fire service brought the fire under control after nearly two hours till 7:30 am.

Noakhali Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Acting Director Purna Chandra said the fire broke out at Chaumuhani Railway Market at around 5:30 am. Being informed, seven units of fire service rushed there and doused the fire after about two hours of frantic efforts.

The extent of damage and the exact cause of the fire will be known after investigation, he added.

PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A minor girl, who was burnt in Patharghata Upazila of the district, succumbed to her injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka early Tuesday.

Deceased Farzana Akhter, 8, was the daughter of Md Faruq Hossain, a resident of Purba Lakurtala Village under Kalmegha Union in Patharghata Upazila. She was a second grader at Purba Lakutala Government Primary School.

Local and the deceased's family sources said a fire was set on the wastage of Farzana's school premises at around 11am on Monday. Farzana was burnt in that fire accidentally.

She was rescued and taken to Patharghata Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Dhaka at around 2:30pm following the deterioration of her condition.

Later on, Farzana succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at around 1am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Patharghata Police Station Md Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.