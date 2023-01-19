Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Child, 30 shops burnt in Noakhali, Barguna

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Our Correspondents

A minor girl was burnt to death and at least 30 shops were gutted by fire in separate incidents in two districts- Noakhali and Barguna, in two days.
NOAKHALI: At least 30 shops were gutted by fire that broke out at Chaumuhani Bazar under Begumganj Upazila in the district early Wednesday.
Locals said the fire broke out from a short circuit at a generator shop in Railway Market and spread rapidly.
On information, seven units of fire service brought the fire under control after nearly two hours till 7:30 am.
Noakhali Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Acting Director Purna Chandra said the fire broke out at Chaumuhani Railway Market at around 5:30 am. Being informed, seven units of fire service rushed there and doused the fire after about two hours of frantic efforts.
The extent of damage and the exact cause of the fire will be known after investigation, he added.
PATHARGHATA, BARGUNA: A minor girl, who was burnt in Patharghata Upazila of the district, succumbed to her injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka early Tuesday.
Deceased Farzana Akhter, 8, was the daughter of Md Faruq Hossain, a resident of Purba Lakurtala Village under Kalmegha Union in Patharghata Upazila. She was a second grader at Purba Lakutala Government Primary School.  
Local and the deceased's family sources said a fire was set on the wastage of Farzana's school premises at around 11am on Monday. Farzana was burnt in that fire accidentally.
She was rescued and taken to Patharghata Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred her to Dhaka at around 2:30pm following the deterioration of her condition.
Later on, Farzana succumbed to her injuries at Dhaka Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute at around 1am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment.   
Officer-in-Charge of Patharghata Police Station Md Shah Alam Hawlader confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken if any complaint is received from the deceased's family members.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Child, 30 shops burnt in Noakhali, Barguna
A public hearing on keeping peace in Hill Tracts was held
11 people found dead in 10 districts
Man electrocuted at Fultala
Two crushed under train in Moulvibazar, Nilphamari
Locals formed a human chain in front of the DC office
Obituary
One to die, six get life term in Kishoreganj murder case


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Bangladesh reports 16 more dengue cases
Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft