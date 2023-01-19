11 people found dead in 10 districts

A total of 11 people including five females and a minor child have been found dead in separate incidents in 10 districts- Narsingdi, Laxmipur, Tangail, Narayanganj, Netrakona, Munshiganj, Patuakhali, Jashore, Barguna and Mymensingh, in five days.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Police recovered the bodies of two Ansar members from a local branch of Agrani Bank in Raipura Upazila of the district on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Tauhidul Alam, 24, hailed from Bhanga Upazila in Faridpur District, and Ranju Mia alias Ranjan, 35, from Tangail District. Both of them were posted at Radhaganj Branch of Agrani Bank in Adiabad Union of the upazila as security guards.

Police sources said locals spotted the bodies of them from the branch of the bank in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies at around 11:30 am and sent those to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

General Manager of Narsingdi Regional Area of Agrani Bank Hasibul Hossain Shanto said Ranju was working in the branch for more than a year while Tauhid about six months.

Adiabad Union Parishad Chairman Hazi Md Selim Mia said Ranju and Tauhid lived in the godown of the branch of the bank. They might have been killed after being electrocuted or poisoned on Tuesday night.

Superintend of Police Kazi Ashraful Azim, PP, confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

RAIPUR, LAXMIPUR: Police reportedly recovered the hanging body of a bridegroom from his father-in-law's house in Dakshin Charbangsi Union under Raipur Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Harun, 31, son of Abdul Mannan. He was a resident of Nabiganj Bazar area in Sadar Upazila of the district.

The deceased's mother Kohinoor Begum told journalists that, "Boishaki, wife of the deceased, had extramarital affair with other men. She often talked with others over mobile phone, and locked into quarrel with my son when he protested the matter."

"Boishaki several times threatened to kill my son. Her desire to kill my son fulfilled this time," she added.

Family members of the deceased said the couple often quarrelled with each other over the extramarital affair. As a sequel to it, Boishaki returned to her father's house recently, they said.

"Harun went to visit his father-in-law's house in Dakshin Charbangsi Union of Raipur Upazila in the district on Monday night as his brother-in-law Jewel called him to go there to settle the matter. Later on, the members of his in-law's family killed Harun when he reached there. They, later, hanged his body from a branch of a tree in an orchard in the area to hide the killing. It is a planned murder," they alleged.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Raipur Police Station (PS) Shipon Barua said members of Haurn's father-in-law's house told that Harun was injured after being hit by a tree and later, succumbed to his injuries.

Injury marks were found on the forehead of the deceased.

However, legal steps would be taken upon receiving the complaint, said the OC.

He further said on information, police recovered the body and sent it to Laxmipur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Details of the death would be known after investigation and getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

DHANBARI, TANGAIL: Police recovered the body of an elderly woman with her hands tied up from a pond in Birtara Union under Dhanbari Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jomila Begum, 85, wife of late Hanif Uddin. She was a resident of Balasuti Village in the upazila.

The deceased's son Mizanur Rahman and daughter Honufa said that Jomila had been living in the house with her grandson Zubayer, 10, and granddaughter Chadni, 12.

However, she went missing from the house at around 10 pm on Monday.

Later on, the family members found her body in a pond behind the house with her hands tied up on Tuesday morning.

"Someone must have killed our mother, we want exemplary punishment for the murderer," they said.

Dhanbari PS OC HM Jasim Uddin said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the pond.

The body was, later, sent to Sheikh Hasina Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the details of her death would be known after investigation, the OC added.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: A man, who remained missing from his house since Friday, was found dead in a ditch in Boidder Bazar Union under Sonargaon Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Al Amin, son of Jakaria Mia, a resident of Solmandi Village in the upazila.

Police sources said Al Amin had been missing from the house since Friday.

Later on, locals spotted the body of Al Amin in a ditch in Boidder Bazar Union of the upazila on Tuesday morning when they went there to work and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the ditch.

The body was, however, sent to Narayanganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

Sonargaon PS Inspector Mohammad Ahsan Ullah confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

NETRAKONA: Police recovered the body of a minor child from beside a road in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdulla, 6, son of Jamal Mia, a resident of Chhochhaura Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the child near a road in Chhochhaura Village of the upazila in the morning and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Netrakona Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

Purbadhala PS OC Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the actual reason behind the death of the child would be known after getting the autopsy report and necessary steps will be taken upon the complaint of the deceased's family members.

MUNSHIGANJ: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from her residence in Tongibari Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nadia Islam Urmi, 26, wife of Saudi Arabian expatriate Saiful Islam, a resident of Khilpara Village in the upazila.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the woman hanging from the ceiling of her room in the house at around 11 am and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Munshiganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Tongibari PS OC Rajib Khan confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

However, the actual reason behind her death would be known after getting the autopsy report, the OC added.

PATUAKHALI: Police recovered the body of a teenage girl from a vegetable field in Galachipa Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Swapna, 13, a resident of Char Kajal Chhoto Shiba area in the upazila.

Police and the deceased's family sources said Swapna went out of the house to collect vegetable from a field in the area in the morning, but did not return.

As she did not return home for long, her family members informed the matter to police.

Police, later, interrogated a man, named Rezaul Sarder, 40, son of Sobhan Sarder of the area, on suspicion.

At one stage of the interrogation, Rezaul confessed of killing Swapna after rape.

Later on, police recovered her body from a vegetable field at around 10:30 pm and sent it to Patuakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Galachipa PS OC Shonito Kumar confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case with the PS is under way in this regard.

JASHORE: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a young man from the bank of the Bhairab River under Abhaynagar Upazila in the district on Sunday evening.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

Local Union Parishad (UP) Member Abdullah Al Mamun said locals saw the body lying in a mustard field on the bank of the river in the evening when they went through the field and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex morgue for an autopsy, the UP member added.

Abhaynagar PS OC AKM Shamim Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

BETAGI, BARGUNA: Police recovered the hanging body of housewife from her husband's house in Betagi Upazila of the district on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Bithi Akhter, 24, wife of Md Masud Khan, a resident of Gabtali Village under Sarishamuri Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Bithi Akhter got married with Masud Khan, 32, son of Rasul Khan of the area, about five years back. Masud along with his family members used to torture Bithi for dowry since the marriage.

On Friday morning, Bithi had an altercation with her mother-in-law Fazila Begum over the matter. At around 1:30 pm, neighbours spotted the body of Bithi Akhter hanging from the ceiling of a room in the house and rushed her to Barguna Sadar Hospital after rescuing the housewife, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The deceased's father Anwar Hossain alleged that Masud along with his family members killed Bithi over dowry and later, hanged the body to cover up the incident as suicide. He demanded justice over it.

The deceased's mother Lima Begum lodged a case with Betagi PS accusing Masud and his parents in the evening.

Following this, police arrested Masud at night.

However, the arrested was produced before the court on Saturday morning.

Betagi PS OC Md Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: The hanging body of a housewife has been recovered from Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Friday.

Deceased Mousumi Akter, 23, was the wife of Imranm 32, a resident of Chakpara Village in the upazila.

According to locals, Mousumi had a feud with her mother-in-law and husband over familial matters. She was beaten by her husband after she locked into a scuffle with her mother-in-law in the morning.

Later on, the body of Mousumi was found hanging inside a room in the house.

Being informed, police have recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

She might have committed suicide in the afternoon from mental agony over the quarrel and physical assault, said the locals.

Gafargaon PS OC Faruq confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal action will be taken after investigation.













