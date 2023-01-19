Man electrocuted at Fultala

KHULNA, Jan 18: A man was electrocuted and another injured in Fultala Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Kamal Biswas, a resident of Baddagati Village in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Kamal along with another came in contact with a live electric wire while they were walking near a fish enclosure in the village at around 11 pm, which left the duo injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Fultala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Kamal dead.

Officer-in-Charge of Phultala Police Station Ilias Talukder confirmed the incident.













