Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:36 PM
Home Countryside

Man electrocuted at Fultala

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 18: A man was electrocuted and another injured in Fultala Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Kamal Biswas, a resident of Baddagati Village in the upazila.
According to police and local sources, Kamal along with another came in contact with a live electric wire while they were walking near a fish enclosure in the village at around 11 pm, which left the duo injured.
Locals rescued the injured and took them to Fultala Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Kamal dead.
Officer-in-Charge of Phultala Police Station Ilias Talukder confirmed the incident.


