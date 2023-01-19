Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 19 January, 2023, 5:36 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two crushed under train in Moulvibazar, Nilphamari

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41
Our Correspondents

A minor child and a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Nilphamari, on Wednesday.
KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor boy was crushed under a train in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.
The deceased was identified as Alvi, 8, son of Shamim Uddin, a resident of Khadimpara area under Baramchal Union in the upazila.
Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kulaura Railway Police Station (PS) Robin Khan said the Dhaka-bound Intercity Joyontika Express Train from Sylhet hit the child in Khadimpara area at around 12pm while he was crossing the rail line, which left Alvi dead on the spot.  
Being informed, Railway police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request, the SI added.
NILPHAMARI: A woman was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nayanjali Roy, 25, wife of Palash Roy, a resident of Sonaroy Berakundi area in the upazila.
According to police and local sources, Nayanjali was going to her work at EPZ riding by an auto-rickshaw at around 6 am. On the way, a train leaving from Khulna hit the auto-rickshaw while it was crossing the railway line in Khaira Nagar area, which left Nayanjoli dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members.
Saidpur Railway PS SI Shafiul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Child, 30 shops burnt in Noakhali, Barguna
A public hearing on keeping peace in Hill Tracts was held
11 people found dead in 10 districts
Man electrocuted at Fultala
Two crushed under train in Moulvibazar, Nilphamari
Locals formed a human chain in front of the DC office
Obituary
One to die, six get life term in Kishoreganj murder case


Latest News
Bangladesh reports 19 more dengue cases
Raise own funds for development: PM urges public universities
Govt doesn't obstruct opposition's programmes: Home Minister
Nation wakes up against AL’s attempt to establish one-party rule: Fakhrul
Youth killed in Khagrachari road crash
Govt to buy 1.10cr litres of soyabean oil for TCB
Govt to buy 1.10cr litre soybean oil for TCB
Taliban publicly cut off hands of four men suspected of theft
Bangladesh reports 16 more dengue cases
Iran warns EU not to list Revolutionary Guards as terrorist entity
Most Read News
Elder brother gets death and younger lifeterm for killing their father in Faridpur
'Errors in textbooks will be corrected'
Ziaur Rahman's 87th birth anniversary Thursday
South Africa legend Hashim Amla retires
10 hurt in Nilphamari during collision between 2 trains
World's oldest known person dies aged 118
Tentulia people's sufferings mount as mercury drops to 6.2°C
Gas prices hiked for industries, unchanged for households, CNG stations
30 shops gutted in Noakhali fire
Trader dies in police custody: Dhaka-M'singh, Dhaka-Tangail highways blocked
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft