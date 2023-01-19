Two crushed under train in Moulvibazar, Nilphamari

A minor child and a woman have been crushed under train in separate incidents in two districts- Moulvibazar and Nilphamari, on Wednesday.

KULAURA, MOULVIBAZAR: A minor boy was crushed under a train in Kulaura Upazila of the district on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Alvi, 8, son of Shamim Uddin, a resident of Khadimpara area under Baramchal Union in the upazila.

Quoting locals, Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kulaura Railway Police Station (PS) Robin Khan said the Dhaka-bound Intercity Joyontika Express Train from Sylhet hit the child in Khadimpara area at around 12pm while he was crossing the rail line, which left Alvi dead on the spot.

Being informed, Railway police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request, the SI added.

NILPHAMARI: A woman was crushed under a train in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Nayanjali Roy, 25, wife of Palash Roy, a resident of Sonaroy Berakundi area in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, Nayanjali was going to her work at EPZ riding by an auto-rickshaw at around 6 am. On the way, a train leaving from Khulna hit the auto-rickshaw while it was crossing the railway line in Khaira Nagar area, which left Nayanjoli dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and handed it over to the deceased's family members.

Saidpur Railway PS SI Shafiul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed with the PS in this regard.













