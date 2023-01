Locals formed a human chain in front of the DC office















Locals formed a human chain in front of the DC office in Gopalganj Town on Wednesday, demanding exemplary punishment for those involved in the killing of Habib Molla. It was known that Habib Molla was hacked by some miscreants in Natun Bazar road area in the town on December 30. He, later, died at Khulna Gazi Medical College Hospital on January 1. photo: observer