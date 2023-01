MADHUPUR, TANGAIL, Jan 18: Feroza Begum, mother of Madhupur Pourasabha Panel Mayor Zakirul Haq Faruq, passed away on Sunday at 4am. She was 66.

Her namaj-e-Janaza was held at 3 pm. Later on, she was buried in her family graveyard.

Madhupur Municipality Mayor Siddiq Hossain Khan and Journalist Hafizur Rahman condoled her death.

She left behind her one son and one daughter to mourn her death.