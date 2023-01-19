One to die, six get life term in Kishoreganj murder case

KISHOREGANJ, Jan 18: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death and six others to life-term of imprisonment in a murder case filed in 2015.

Kishoreganj Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Jannatul Ferdous Ibne Hoque handed down the verdict in presence of the accused.

The condemned convict, who was awarded death sentence, is Kuddus Mia, 52, son of late Falu Mia, a resident of West Qutubpur Village in Bajitpur Upazila.

The court also fined him Tk 50,000.

The lifers are: Abul Kalam, Dhanu Mia, Nikul Mia, Mukul Mia, Sonafor and Fukon Mia alias Fukku.

They were also fined Tk 50,000 each, and in default, they have to suffer two more months in jail.

According to the prosecution, on October 10, 2015, the accused entered the house of Sharif Mia in West Qutubpur Village, and killed the Aminul Islam alias Amrud.

A case was filed with Bajitpur Police Station in this regard.

Police, later, submitted a charge-sheet to the court against 7 accused after investigation.

Following this, the judge pronounced the verdict on Tuesday after examining the case records and taking depositions of the witnesses.

The case was conducted by Assistant Public Prosecutor Abu Sayeed Imam on behalf of state and Advocate Ahsan Habib Sabuj for the accused.











