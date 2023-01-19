Video
Thrust on creating mass awareness to ensure safe food

Published : Thursday, 19 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Our Correspondent

KHULNA, Jan 18 - Speakers at a divisional level workshop on mass awareness about  safety food issues on Wednesday stressed the need of  campaign for creating awareness about safe food.
"There are no alternative to eating safe food at home and outside to ensure good health as well as a bright and healthy generation, they said.
In cooperation with Khulna Divisional Commissioner Office, Bangladesh Safety Food Authority(BSFA)  organized the divisional level workshop in the city.
The objective of the workshop was to create public awareness about food safety issues and increase awareness about food safety matters among different stakeholders.
Chaired by Acting Divisional Commissioner Md Shahidul Islam, the workshop was addressed as the chief guest by Additional Secretary Md Abdul Quyum Sarkar who was also the chairman of Bangladesh Safety Food Authority.
Additional Divisional Commissioner (General) Md Abdur Rashid, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Khulna Range Moenul Haque and Member (Public Health and Nutrition) of Bangladesh Safety Food Authority and project director of capability building project of Bangladesh Safety Food Authority Monjur Morshed Ahmed, addressed the workshop as special guests whileSafe Food Officer of BSFA Surayia Saidun Nahar delivered the welcome speech.
The chief guest said, food adulteration and food contamination are now burning issues in Bangladesh.
"We are seriously concerned with the food we take. Food is contaminated with pesticides at production level and also adulterated in course of processing, packaging, transporting and storage".
"We earned independence through the War of Liberation. Many of our patriotic freedom fighters gave life for independence. We fought not only for political freedom but also ensuring a better life of people. Now, we are facing the problem of food contamination and adulteration. We have to have a social movement for ensuring safe food for the people", he added.
Over 100 participants attending the event included government officials, freedom fighters, teachers, journalists, food traders, and restaurant owners.
In the end of the workshop, the chief guest distributed publications on safe foods among the participants.









