College girl ‘commits suicide’ in Barishal

BARISHAL, Jan 18: A college girl has reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Babuganj Upazila of the district early Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Ratna, hailed from Galachipa Upazila of the district. She was a student of Rahmatpur Agriculture College at Babuganj.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Airport Police Station (PS) Helal Uddin said Ratna had a long standing affair with Antar, a student of the same college. The lovers were having a bad time for the last couple of days. As a sequel to it, Ratna hanged herself from the ceiling of her room in the college hostel during a video call with her boyfriend.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Sunday morning.

However, a case was filed with Airport PS in this regard.

Following this, the law enforcers have detained Antar and sent him to jail following a court order, the OC added.












