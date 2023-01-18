Accept Hero Alom’s nomination papers: HC to EC

The High Court (HC) on Tuesday ordered Election Commission (EC) to accept the nomination papers of social media star Ashraful Hossain Alom alias Hero Alom for the Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram) and Bogura-6 (Sadar) parliamentary by polls and grant him a symbol accordingly.

In response to a writ



petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice Md Iqbal Kabir ordered the Bogura returning officer (the deputy commissioner) to accept his nomination papers for the by-polls.

There is no legal bar for Hero Alom to compete the by-polls as an independent candidate following the High Court order, Advocate Yarul Islam, counsel for Hero Alom said.

"I got justice, which I expected. I received proper judgment from the High Court. There was only a bit of harassment and a bit of time wasted along the way," Hero Alom said.

He also said he received 'justice' and wanted to use the symbol lion in the election.

The Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 seats were vacated by BNP MPs as they joined the opposition party's anti-government campaign.

The Bogura returning officer scrapped Hero Alom's candidacy after noting issues with some of the signatures required to run as a candidate. The Election Commission upheld the returning officer's decision on Sunday.

A day after of the EC's decision, He Alom filed two separate writ petitions with the High Court challenging the Election Commission's (EC) decision to cancel his nomination to contest for the upcoming by-elections to Bogura-4 and Bogura-6 constituencies as an independent candidate.

On January 8, the EC rejected Hero Alom's appeal against the returning officers' decision that cancelled his nomination papers during scrutiny as they found a discrepancy in the voter list given by the candidate.

According to the Representation of the People Order, 1972, in the case of an independent candidate, he or she needs to provide a list of signatures of one percent of electors of the constituency concerned.

In the petitions, Hero Alom prayed to the HC to direct the Election Commission to accept his nomination papers and allow him to contest the elections to be held on February 1.

The by-election to the six constituencies, including Bogura-4 and Bogura-6, will be held on February 1.





















