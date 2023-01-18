Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 18 January, 2023, 8:03 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Lu gave no time frame for lifting RAB sanctions: US embassy

Published : Wednesday, 18 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 41

US Assistant Secretary Donald Lu praised the Bangladesh government for the reduction in allegations of extrajudicial killings, but indicated no time frame for the removal of sanctions on the Rapid Action Battalion, the American embassy in Dhaka says.
Jeff Ridenour, a spokesman for the mission, said on Tuesday Lu also praised the government for the "dramatic" reduction in the number of allegations of enforced disappearance in 2022.
Lu, the US assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, held meetings with government officials and members of the civil society during his two-day visit that ended on Sunday.
After his meeting with Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Lu said: "We had quite good discussions about the RAB. If you have seen the statement this week by HRW [Human Rights Watch], they recognised and we recognise tremendous progress  
in the area of reducing extrajudicial killings by the RAB. This is amazing work."
"It shows that RAB is able to carry out this important counter-terrorism and law enforcement function while respecting human rights," he said.
The US imposed the sanctions on the RAB as well as seven of its current and former officers in December 2021, citing serious human rights violations.
Embassy spokesman Ridenour said: "We applaud the Government of Bangladesh's efforts in these continued reforms and encourage the
Bangladesh government to conduct independent investigations of alleged extrajudicial killings.
"During his meetings in Dhaka, Assistant Secretary Lu did not indicate a time frame for the removal of RAB sanctions."
After his meeting with the senior US official, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said Lu indicated the sanctions would be removed if Bangladesh continued working to improve the human rights situation surrounding the RAB, but gave no time frame.
"We think and hope the sanctions will be removed very soon," the home minister said.    bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Eating one wild fish same as month of drinking tainted water: Study
Accept Hero Alom’s nomination papers: HC to EC
Zafar Iqbal, Hasina Khan admit to textbook plagiarism
Lu gave no time frame for lifting RAB sanctions: US embassy
10 killed, several injured in road accidents
The mangled remains of the ambulance that met head
APBn engaged in rampant extortion  in Rohingya camps, alleges HRW
ECNEC approves Bangabandhu  Tunnel's addl cost of Tk 315cr


Latest News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
Elderly woman found dead with hands tied in Tangail
Motorcyclist killed in Kurigram road mishap
Missing man found dead in Narayanganj
NCTB gives corrections for 9 mistakes in 3 textbooks
Youth held with Yaba pills in Barishal
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
IMF delegation calls on Speaker
Karnaphuli Tunnel construction cost increases by Tk 315cr
Argentina likely to visit Dhaka in next June
Most Read News
ACC to investigate Bangladeshi buying spree in Dubai's real estate sector
6 killed after ambulance crashes into truck in Shariatpur's Zajira
Mirza Fakhrul returns home from Evercare Hospital
HC directs BTRC to remove B'baria courtroom's video
Mild cold wave may continue in parts of country
Europe awakens to the threat of sabotage by Russian agents
LGED engineer killed in Magura road crash
BNP demands end to govt's repressive tactics
APBn involved in 'rampant' abuses of Rohingya refugees: HRW
New species of lizard discovered in Peru
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft