10 killed, several injured in road accidents



At least 10 people were killed and several others injured in separate road accidents in Shariatpur, Magura, Chattogram and Sirajgan on Tuesday.

Our Shariatpur Correspondent reports at least six people were killed as an ambulance crashed into a speeding truck from behind near Padma Bridge in Jazira area of the district in early hours of Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as ambulance driver Rabiul Islam, 29, son of Kaushar Howladar, resident of Chandani Village in Dighalia thana in Khulna, its helper Jilani, 28, son of Hiru Mridha, resident of Mostafapur Village in Rajair Upazila in Madaripur district, cancer patient Jahanara Begum, 55, wife of Latif Mollah, resident of Karkhana village in Baufal of Patuakhali district, her daughter Lutfun Nahar Lima, 28, Fazle Rabbi, 28, son of Razzak Mallik, resident of Adampur Village in Dasmina of Patuakhali district and Bureau Chief of Daily Navachena of Barishal Md Masud Rana, 38, son of Md Sobhan Mridha, resident of village Basail in Agailjhra of

Barishal district.

Shariatpur Fire Service Deputy Assistant Director (DAD) Md Amjad Hossain said the accident occurred around 4:30am when the Dhaka-bound ambulance from Barishal rammed into the truck loaded with liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) from behind in Jazira area of the district. The accident left six persons dead on the spot, he said.

On information, police along with fire service officials rushed to the spot and brought the bodies to Jazira Upazila Health Complex, he added.

Jazira Upazila administration provided Tk 10,000 to each family as humanitarian assistance, said Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Kamrul Hasan Sohel.

Our Magura Correspondent added that a man was killed after being hit by a tractor at Mohammadpur Upazila in Magura district on Tuesday.

Deceased Babul Akter, 55, was a teacher of Polashbaria High School and resident of Moufulkandi village in the upazila.

According to locals, a speedy tractor hit Babul's motorcycle from opposite side when he was going to Mohammadpur along with his wife and son, leaving them critically injured.

Locals rushed them to Mohammadpur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor referred them to Faridpur Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

On Tuesday, Babul succumbed to his injuries in the hospital while undergoing treatment. Mohammadpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Asit Kumar Roy confirmed the matter.

Our Chattogram Staff Correspondent added a sister was killed being crushed by a speeding truck after falling from behind of her brother's motorcycle at Hathazari upazila in Chattogram district.

The accident took place on Tuesday around 12:30pm near the railway line of Safar Ali road west of Sarkarhat Bazar under Mirzapur union of the upazila.

The victim was Sathi Akter, 22, daughter of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Bechu Talukdar Bari area under Mirzapur union. According to witnesses, Sathi Akter and her brother were returning home on a motorcycle from Sarkarhat Bazar of Hathajari.

On the way, Sathi fell down from the motorcycle when they were crossing Safar Ali road. Just at that time, a goods-laden truck coming from the opposite direction crashed Sathi, leaving her dead on the spot. People seized the truck and handed it over to the police.

Later, being informed, police recovered the body from the spot. Hathazari Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Faisal confirmed the matter.

Our Sirajganj Correspondent added that two people were killed and three others injured in a road crash on Sirajganj-Kazipur road at Chilgachha intersection in Sadar upazila of Sirajganj district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, 42, son of Aynul Haque and Fazlul Haque, 30, son of Lal Chan of the upazila.

The accident occurred in the afternoon when a battery-run auto-rickshaw hit a motorbike and a human hauler coming from the opposite direction, leaving one dead on the spot and four others injured, said Humayun Kabir, Officer-in-Charge of Sadar Police Station. The injured were taken to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital where the doctors declared one dead. A case was filed in this connection.























